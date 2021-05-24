Home

Small businesses encouraged

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 26, 2021 6:17 am

Small businesses play an important role in creating jobs and in the recovery of the economy.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Commerce Faiyaz Koya while opening the “Wrong Turn Corner Shop” in Sakoca, Tamavua yesterday.

Koya says businesses encourage the creation of jobs, wealth, embody independence and are the roots of a free society.

In acknowledging the struggles faced by the owner Azad Hassan, Koya adds in a small business, there is no 9 am to 5 pm routine but we must always take notice of many of our large companies which began this way.

He says Hassan’s business venture “Wrong Turn Corner Shop” will serve not only the people of this community but also all those who will be visiting Sakoca.

The new business will be selling general grocery items, frozen goods and confectionery items 7 days a week.

Business owner, Azad Hassan acknowledged and thanked the Fijian Government and the Fiji Development Bank for successfully obtaining a loan to start this venture.

