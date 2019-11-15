Small and Micro Enterprises contribute over 18% of the GDP: Kumar

Small and Micro Enterprises form the Backbone of the Fijian Economy according to Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

Kumar says Small and Micro Enterprises contribute over 18% of the GDP and provide employment for approximately 60% of the Fijian labour force.

Kumar says empowering individuals and groups to have a sound knowledge of entrepreneurship is a worthy cause, especially now in this time of COVID-19.

Speaking during the Raiwaqa Raiwai Community Market Day Kumar highlighted that the Ministry is trying to assist families to get back on their feet after losing their jobs or facing reduced hours of employment.

She adds the Raiwaqa Raiwai Community Market Day will help women and their families to advance economically.

Kumar says the platform provides individuals to showcase their inherent talent in creating products for sale.