Slowdown in local demand

There has been a general slowdown in the local demand for sanitary paper.

Manufacturers believe this is the result of panic buying in March after Fiji recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Eco-Clean Fiji Chief Executive Shelvin Kishore says thousands of Fijians stocked up on toilet paper two months ago.

Sales since have dropped and the trend is expected to last another month or two.

“Actually in terms of our production, it’s not affected but we saw a peak in sales in March when people were stocking up with the thinking that the lockdown will be for a long period of time.”

Another manufacturer Asaleo Care exports to about 16 countries, but clients overseas are also reporting a similar decline in sales due to the initial COVID-19 panic buy.

General Manager Eldon Eastgate says the slowdown of the tourism industry due to the virus is also impacting the sector to some extent, however the company is trying to make do with local demand.

“We have definitely seen an effect because of restaurants, hotels, away from home business, shutting or temporary closing. Again what we have done is that we making sure we covering all other basis within that division.”

Asaleo Care buys raw materials from New Zealand while Eco-Clean Fiji has suppliers in China.

Both companies say they are fortunate the supply chain remains open.























