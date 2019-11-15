Slow start for many businesses in Suva

It has been a slow start for many businesses in the Capital City today following Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

For many retailers, sales have been low since Friday and workers are facing difficulties returning to work as their homes are either flooded or have been affected by strong winds over the weekend.

A few businesses say they still have not achieved their sales target in the past few days.

Article continues after advertisement

Fashion of the Pacific, employee Lena Mitchell says they received fewer customers today compared to other days.

“Business is slow because of the cyclone so we don’t have much sales today just one customer we’re serving now.”

For Neville Karle who owns a bottle collecting business in Walu Bay, says some of his workers were affected by the cyclone.

“Just glad business is back to normal because of the hurricane. Actually, it’s been slow.”

For the fish business in Suva, the weather is still not favourable.

Fisherman, Eddy Rosinitoba, it’s difficult to get a good catch at the moment.

“Business is a bit slow because we cannot go fishing so we’re just waiting for the weather to get better and we start going fishing again and then we start making our new licenses.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says many retailing businesses should pick up in a few days.