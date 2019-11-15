Slow start for crushing season in Labasa

It will be a slow start to the harvesting and crushing season in Labasa.

Labasa Cane Producers Association President Mohammed Rafiq says this happens every year as growers are still doing last minute preparations.

Rafiq says harvesting by growers normally goes on a roll by the second week of harvest.

Article continues after advertisement

Harvesting started this week for some farmers with the Labasa Sugar Mill expected to begin crushing from tomorrow.

Farmer Chanch Reddy of Waiqele says he started his harvest yesterday using the mechanical harvester.

He has also hired manual laborers to harvest a portion of his cane on the hills.

Reddy will be harvesting approximately 600 tonnes of cane this season, and this will earn him around $25,000.

He is looking forward to a good season.

Meanwhile, the Labasa Sugar Mill is undertaking its last test run today before the official launching of the new crushing season tomorrow.

Workers are working round the clock to ensure everything is ready for crushing.

In a statement yesterday, Labasa MILL manager Michael Faktaufon says his team is pulling out all the stops to start the 2020 crushing season on time.

Already there are cane laden trucks lining up at the mill.