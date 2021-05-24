Home

Slow sales at Namaka Market but vendors still hopeful

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 22, 2021 3:10 am

Sales at the Namaka Market haven’t really picked up, but vendors are not losing hope as Christmas is still a few days away.

Dalo farmer Josese Tubu says since yesterday he has sold only a few bundles.

But Tubu says something is better than nothing, especially after a difficult year that saw many struggle

He adds that they anticipate things to really pick up from tomorrow as more people will be doing their Christmas shopping.

Another vendor, Sairusi Bole says he is adamant their produce will be sold come Thursday.

Bole says this is because government pay should be in later this week.

He adds that this is also when many will do their last-minute shopping.

The 45-year old adds that many vendors will be relying heavily on their sales to also do their Christmas shopping.

 

