News

Slow mechanization affect Agriculture’s growth rate

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 6, 2021 3:42 pm
The slow mechanization rate is affecting Fiji’s Agriculture growth rate.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy while speaking during the food security forum says more is needed from global stakeholders to help small countries develop their agriculture sector.

“There is a constraint with respect to the rapidly implementing mechanization and that is where we need the global players, the leaders of the Food Summit to come in, pick up these issues, and says that we will put money to support mechanization in developing countries. Also, they are benefitting because we are producing primary products and also secondary products and exporting to these countries and they are benefitting. ”

Dr Reddy says overseas countries are already benefiting from our Agriculture produce such as ginger and turmeric and they must support the sector to help in its growth.

The Agriculture sector exports produce to overseas markets including Australia, New Zealand and USA to name a few.

