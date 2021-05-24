Slight change in school grant requirements

The Ministry of Education has changed certain requirements for schools to meet, in order to receive their education grants.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says this follows the abuse of grants by some schools that were picked up by auditors.

17 schools have been noted for non-compliant and Education Minister, Premila Kumar says there will now be two signatories needed to access the grant, one of which will be the school head.

“That wasn’t the case before because there was no need for it. but just because few schools abuse the funds and that gets picked up by the auditors and when the Auditor General audits the account then they make some recommendations how the grants because its public funds its tighten so that we don’t see any abuse of funds.”

Kumar says some school management are providing employment to members of their families.

She says the recent issue was the hiring of ancillary staff and was paid a higher salary.