Slashing emissions is a surest pathway to vibrant economies: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will continue to listen, lead and lend its perspective in implementing the New Urban Agenda.

Bainimarama made this statement while speaking at the World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi.

He says Fiji will continue to prove that adapting to climate change impacts and slashing emissions are the surest pathway to vibrant urban economies.

Article continues after advertisement

While emphasizing the impacts of climate change, Bainimarama says world leaders must act now before it’s too late.

“I want you to take that message to heart. In the midst of this climate crisis, there are far too many so-called leaders in this world who are sitting passively as we sail, willfully ignoring the holes in our sinking canoe. With their vast resources and innovation, they have the ability to bail water, but instead, they’re just enjoying the view. But for the sake of our future, we need to start bailing, now”

The Prime Minister hopes that Fiji will inform and inspire the rest of the world’s work in building sustainable and resilient communities, cities, countries –– and most vitally –– a sustainable and resilient world.