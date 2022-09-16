Skills migration tops the TOPEX conference agenda

Critical in-depth discussions on how to overcome the current economic and business challenges will be discussed at this year’s Top Executives conference.

TOPEX Committee Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says the conference will be a platform for the attendees to raise concerns and give views on the current needs of the sector.

Nadakuitavuki says skills migration tops the TOPEX conference discussion agenda.

“Topics like macroeconomic outlook. We have got the governor of the reserve bank who will be present and also deliver at the TOPES. We will also be looking at the future of the workforce, which was the outcome of last year’s survey.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the thematic areas will become the focus of the discussion.

Batiweti says this provides a great opportunity for members to network with other stakeholders.

The TOPEX this year will be held at Shangri-La in Sigatoka from the 24th to the 26th of November.

The conference will be formally launched by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.