Skilled workforce exodus impacts growth

The design and engineering sectors are encountering challenges related to the availability of both resources and a skilled workforce.

Engineered Designs Principal Engineer Vijay Krishnan notes that since the opening of borders by Australia and New Zealand, many companies have encountered a substantial staff exodus.

Krishnan says they are trying to fill the gaps, yet some are encountering difficulties, and contractors are grappling with numerous issues.

“Even the contractors have a lot of issues there. They are getting a lot of expatriate labor and skilled personnel. It is a huge dent in the side of Fiji that we have to somehow surmount. It is quite a huge problem for the country.”

Basic Industries Limited Chief Executive Ritesh Dass says the exodus of skilled workers continues to be a challenge in the country.

“We see a lot of people now moving abroad in search of better opportunities. That challenge will remain in the country, and we are not the only ones. Other countries are facing similar challenges. If you look at Australia and New Zealand, they have their own challenges, which is why they are looking to the Pacific Islands for skill and talent.”

Dass suggests that we should take a more assertive approach to nurturing local talent development.

He adds that a robust training program and platform are needed to develop local talent.