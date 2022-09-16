Skill gap needs to be filled: Jenkins

The Construction Industry Council is urging employers to encourage their workers to take advantage of the available scholarships to enhance their skills.

President Gordon Jenkins says this will boost employment in the sector and fill the skills gap.

The government is assisting students to obtain micro-qualifications in a construction-related skills course.

Jenkins says a lot of skilled people are migrating and it’s vital to fill the gaps.

”I would hope that employers are pushing for their employees to be properly trained. I think it’s all part of the learning process. You need to have people that are upskilled or skilled.

Jenkins says they have survived the two years of downturn and are now re-looking at ways to enhance the sector”.

The government has introduced a new scholarship scheme, known as Skills Qualification, at Fiji National University.