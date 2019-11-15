Sixty-thousand Fijians register for compulsory LTA online registration

Despite criticism, the Land Transport Authority has registered 60,000 Fijians for the compulsory online registration.

In April this year, the Authority had announced mandatory changes on how it engages with customers.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the convenience of being able to do transaction from home has changed the mindset of many Fijians.

The LTA stresses that instead of having to line up, Fijians will have the ability to pay fines, renew licenses, and access other services with a computer or smart device.

The CEO is urging Fijians with smartphones to take advantage of their online services.

“With the advent of improved telecommunication the coverage in Fiji is pretty good. The two major telecommunication companies are telling us that the penetration across the whole if the country is about 93 percent so that’s pretty good so there aren’t too many areas where you do not get mobile phone signal or you are not able to receive or transmit data so we would encourage everybody to get registered.”

He says their target is to register more than 90 percent Fijians for the compulsory online registration.

Simpson adds they are also having discussions with various commercial companies to expand the range of payment option.

Simpson says any customer who visits an LTA branch and is not registered online will be registered on the spot for free. This is to help Fijians who may have difficulties accessing the internet.