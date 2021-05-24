Sixty Fijians to join Harvey Beef

More Fijians will soon be able to secure employment to work in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility.

This as another Australian Meatworks Employer, Harvey Beef commenced interview today for more Fijian registered under the National Employment Centre.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Osea Cawaru says the selected candidates will work in Western Australia for up to four years.

Article continues after advertisement

The sixty Fijian meat workers are expected to leave our shore at the end of this month or early next month.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Cawaru adds that those selected to work for Harvey Beef in Australia will not be required to facilitate airfares and visa costs.

The Permanent Secretary also highlighted that the Government is confident that this relationship will benefit both the Australian and Fijian Governments under the PALM scheme.