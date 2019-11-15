Sixteen malnutrition cases in children recorded in 2019

The Child Services Unit recorded 16 malnutrition cases in children last year.

Unit Assistant Director Ela Tukutukulevu says the figures more than doubled last year compared to the seven cases recorded in 2018.

Tukutukulevu says the youngest children who suffered from malnutrition in 2019 was a two-month old baby.

“When cases of malnutrition are reported to us, I guess this is where we come in partnership with the ministry of Health because it has to do with the nutrition of the child. Perhaps, this is where the zone nurses or the public health step in to advice parents on the types of food to feed their children.”

The 16 cases were referred to the Health ministry for further action.

Meanwhile, the Child Services Unit recorded 1,301 child abuse cases in 2019.