Sixteen arrested for breaching curfew

Sixteen people have been arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the past few days

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirms from Wednesday 11pm to 4am yesterday, nine reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded six arrests while three arrests were recorded in the Southern Division.

Two men were drunk and walking around in Kinoya while a juvenile was found loitering in Narere.

The arrests recorded in the Western Division were made in Sigatoka and Tavua.

Two women were arrested with two men drinking alcohol along Dramasi Road in Tavua.

From 11 last night to four this morning seven arrests were made.

The Western and Southern Divisions recorded three cases each while the Northern Division recorded one case.

A woman and two men were found drinking at Korotogo Beach in Sigatoka.

The lone arrest made in the Northern Division involved a 37-year-old farmer who was found drunk in Nabouwalu.