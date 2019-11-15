Six-year-old dies after falling down a slope

A six-year old child was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital after she sustained injuries while playing with friends near her home.

Police say the alleged incident occurred in Lololo, Lautoka last Friday.

The victim was playing with friends at around 5pm when she fell on a pile of rocks and as a result of losing her balance, she fell two-meters down a nearby slope.

The child’s mother tried to apply CPR which turned out negative and she was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital.

Investigations continue.