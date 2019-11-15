Six suspects arrested in alleged land scam

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has apprehended six of eight individuals alleged to be involved in illegally facilitating the issuance of iTaukei land leases.

Joseva Muana, Abhinesh Kumar, Anita Subbama, Neel Nair, Navin Kumar and Simione Tuidraki were arrested this afternoon by FICAC and are being interviewed.

FICAC conducted search operations where documents and files belonging to the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB), lease documents, land consultancy documents, computers, laptop, USB and mobile phones that were allegedly used by these individuals to carry out the scam were also confiscated for further investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

Illicit drugs were also discovered at the search and handed over to Police for separate investigations.

FICAC has commenced the investigations upon numerous complaints received from the members of the Public and the TLTB.

The investigations so far have revealed that the suspects were conspiring to deceive the members of the public by facilitating these bogus land leases without following the proper process.

While FICAC investigations and searches continue, the Commission reiterates the call made by TLTB to the public to come forward if they have encountered individuals who are trying to sell or deal with iTaukei land leases using fake TLTB documents.