News

Six SODELPA youth apply for candidacy tickets

27
February 26, 2022 4:20 pm

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is banking on youth to drive SODELPA’s campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Gavoka says about six youth members want to contest the election for SODELPA, one of them is Koroi Cakacaka who was also voted in today as Vice President for the Youth wing.

“It’s true that Koroi is one of the aspirants, one of the candidates, and we welcome others like him to throw their hat in the ring and be part of the SODELPA team.”

Koroi Cakacaka had been assisting SODELPA founding member Ro Teimumu Kepa in the last two general elections.

He says he knows he’s got what it takes to be a candidate.

“I’ve applied for a ticket in SODELPA and I’m hoping that they will consider me a candidate for election.”

Newly elected SODELPA Youth President, Peniasi Daveta says he is also weighing his options.

“I have been approached, there are couple of friends that have approached me, but that is something really I have to think about, only time will tell.”

Gavoka says the energy of the youth is critical in SODELPA’s bid to stamp its mark in the General Election.

