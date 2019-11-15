Six SODELPA MPs appear in court

Six Opposition Members of Parliament are appearing before the Chief Magistrate in Suva this hour, for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

FBC News can confirm these include Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Peceli Vosanibola, Niko Nawaikula and Ratu Suliano Matanotibua.

It’s understood the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption called these MPs to the FICAC Headquarters this morning to formally charge them for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014.

Article continues after advertisement

The SODELPA MPs are alleged to have claimed travel and accommodation allowances they were not entitled to.

The matter came to light in May this year when Parliament Secretary-General Viniana Namosimalua took the matter up to FICAC in relation to allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

They are appearing before the Chief Magistrate this hour.