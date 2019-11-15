Six rushed to hospital after road accident

Six people including three children aged 6, 7, and 9 were rushed to Navua Hospital this afternoon following an accident at Togalevu in Lami.
It is alleged that the driver lost control, veered off the road, and hit an EFL post.
Members of the public are again being advised to take extra precautionary measures while traveling on our roads.
Article continues after advertisement
Investigations continue.
