Six missing at sea found

The six men who were reported missing at sea after failing to return from a diving trip in Dreketi waters yesterday are safe.
Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the six men were found near Galoa Waters by their search team.
Naisoro confirms the boat had encountered engine problems.
The drifting boat is currently being towed by the police to Dreketi.
