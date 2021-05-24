Six Pacific countries submit enhanced NDC

Fiji is one of six Pacific Island countries to have submitted its enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in the 2020/2021 timeframe.

Regional NDC Hub Project Manager, Christian Goerg says the six countries are Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Marshall Islands.

Speaking at the GIZ Pacific NDC Hub Regional Media Dialogue this morning, Goerg says the enhanced NDC’s contain robust mitigation targets, new sectors and well-defined adaptation targets.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these enhanced targets are much better informed and much improved from the initial documents submitted in 2015.

Goerge explained that one of the challenges faced by countries in committing to their NDCs is not having enough information, support and capacity to develop their contributions.

But, fast-forward to 2020, the capacity, support information and process has significantly improved.

The other eight countries are working on their NDC process through several ongoing activities.

Meanwhile, 10 countries have committed to the development of Long Term Emission Development Strategy.

Seven countries have committed to Net Zero Emissions.