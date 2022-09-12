Six officers accredited as cannabis identifiers

Six members of the Fiji Police Force have been accredited as drug analysts by the New Zealand Institute of Environment Scientific and Research.

The six personnel, Miliana Cokanavula, Venti Chandra, Susana Lawedrau, Sakiusa Biaukula, Iliavi Wara, and Eka Maravou are now certified cannabis identifiers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surend Sami says the force is grateful to the ESR NZ for its never-ending support and assistance.

He adds the scientific expertise will help the force conclude investigations into some of its prolonged or cold cases.

The six people are members of Fiji Police’s Forensic Chemistry Drug Analysts team.