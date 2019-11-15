Six juveniles arrested for breaching curfew

Six juveniles have been arrested for breaching curfew.

They were part of the 28 arrests made between 11 last night and 4 this morning.

The Southern Division recorded 17 reports, four of which involved juveniles who were loitering in public.

The Western Division recorded seven reports, two involving juveniles.

Three men were arrested in Taveuni while one man was found drunk in Suva during the curfew period.

From Friday 11pm to Saturday 4am, 26 arrests were made where 23 were linked to alcohol consumption.

One of the arrests in the Western Division involved a drunk man passed out on a footpath near Namosau, Ba.

Of the 16 arrests made in the Central Division, 15 involved men who were drunk in public.

Of the five arrests recorded in the Eastern Division, four involved men who were drunk, whereas two of the three arrests made in the Southern Division were also linked to alcohol.