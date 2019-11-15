Home

News

Six juveniles amongst 21 arrested for curfew breach

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 30, 2020 6:32 am

Six juveniles were among the twenty-one arrested for breaching curfew restriction in the past three days.

The six juveniles were found loitering in public places.

Seven people were intoxicated during their time of arrest.

From Tuesday 11pm to Wednesday 4am nine arrests were recorded with six in the South, two in the West and one in the North.

Between 11pm Wednesday to 4am Thursday eight cases were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded seven cases while the West recorded one case.

Between 11pm Thursday to 4am this morning four reports were recorded with the Western Division recording two cases while the South and North recorded one case each.

