Six former Fijian Ambassadors receive commemorative medal

Six former Fijian ambassadors were amongst the 26 individuals who received Fiji 50 Independence Anniversary Commemorative medals today.

These include former Ambassador Kaliopate Tavola, Luke Ratuvuki, Filimoni Kikau, Savenaca Kaunisela, Solo Mara, and former Ambassador to India Luke Rokovada.

Luke Rokovada dedicates his achievement to his staff who worked with him during his 40 years of service to the government.

“I am deeply honoured and I am very grateful for the recognition to the years of service that I have provided the people and the community of Fiji. It’s more than 44 years of service and I attribute that to the support given to me by the staff who work with me.”

Former Ambassador and politician Kaliopate Tavola who spent over 40 years in the government also received the medal.

“I am grateful for the committee responsible to see that I still deserve a medal so yes very grateful.”

Value City Director Vera Chute says she dedicates this recognition to her team.

“I’d like to acknowledge my team that has been working along with me. This medal is for us, it’s not only for me.”

Electricity Fiji Limited former Board Director Nizam Ud-Dean says he served the EFL for decades and received the commemorative medal is a bonus.

“I feel very happy and proud that we have been recognized but really this medal is dedicated to the staff of Fiji Electricity Authority that is now EFL. It’s their hard work that has brought us where we are. It’s not a one-person thing, so Electricity is a sector which is full of surprises, a lot of challenges, there is never a dull day.”

Other recipients include Supreme Court Judges Justice Salesi Temo and Justice Daniel Goundar.

More Fijians will receive the commemorative medal tomorrow.