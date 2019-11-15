Six families helped under FBC’s radio assistance

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s six radio stations today handed out food items to needy families’ reeling from the effects of COVID-19.

A total of six families were selected by the public in partnership with FBC’s radio stations to be assisted under the ‘Needy Assistance’ initiative.

Usenia from Qauia village in Lami says her husband is no longer working and has been in prison for the past two weeks for breaching curfew.

“Life is pretty tough these days and I have my two children staying with me and this assistance will greatly help us.”

58-year-old Urmila Lata from Nabua, Suva who stays with her 19-year-old daughter says the pandemic and her underlying health issues have greatly affect their source of income.

“We’re just staying home and eat what we have and sometimes we only have one meal in a day.”

With COVID-19 affecting a lot of people’s livelihood, 2DAY-FM Program Director Mario Fasala says the initiative will help those in need.

“This initiative is about us giving back to the community and we want to do the same as well for our Easter celebrations as well and also for Diwali.”

Fasala says it is important for Fijians to work together during this crisis and help each other overcome their difficulties.