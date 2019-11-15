Six drunk women among 49 arrested for breaching curfew

Six drunk women were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 48 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says three were arrested in Tavua and the other three in Lautoka.

The women who were arrested in Lautoka were with four other men, were drunk and allegedly involved in a brawl.

The three women arrested in Tavua were drunk and walking along the Lausa Feeder Road.

Three men arrested in Ba were involved in a motor vehicle accident and were also drunk at the time of the arrest.

The two arrests recorded in the Southern Division were reported in Navua and Nasinu and the men were also drunk.

The four men arrested in the Eastern Division were also drunk and walking around in Nausori Town.