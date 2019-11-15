Six die in road accidents in five days

The Accident Compensation Commission is concerned with the recent motor vehicle accidents, particularly during the festive season.

Between 25th and 30th of last month, six lives were lost in five days.

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says the road death toll for last year was 45, compared to 63 in 2019.

He says a contributing factor towards the lower comparative figure is likely to be the restrictions on movement throughout the year, not safer driving adding that even one life lost is one life too many.

While paying out $75,000 compensation to a family, Akbar says the scheme has assisted many families.

ACCF made a payment to the husband of a victim of a motor vehicle accident which resulted in the victim’s death.

The deceased, Milika Tubuna was involved in a motor vehicle accident on 10th May last year along Kings Road near Caubati Road Junction, which claimed her life and several others sustained injuries.

The accident allegedly occurred as a result of careless driving.

Akbar says ACCF is concerned with the possibility that the accident occurred as a result of a 50-year-old driver allegedly making a right turn and colliding into an oncoming vehicle.

The motor vehicle accident application was received from the husband of the deceased.

ACCF has so far paid over $15.7 million in compensation to victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.