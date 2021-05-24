Home

Six communities to benefit from Kiwa initiative

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 3, 2022 1:43 pm

The Kiwa Initiative will be funding the rehabilitation of six project sites that are vulnerable to coastal erosion.

Minister for Environment and Waterways Doctor Mahendra Reddy says these sites include three on Mali Island, Somosomo village, Navola village and Navolau No 1 village in Ra.

Dr Reddy says the funding of nearly $700,000 will assist the government to protect and increase the resilience of vulnerable communities to climate change by constructing nature-friendly climate adaptation structures.

“This funding will rehabilitate an approximate 1.6km of the vulnerable coast. The Nature-based solution seawall will include bouldering and backfilling as well as the planting of mangroves as the primary defense in the forefield and vetiver grass in the backfield to help prevent erosion.”

Dr Reddy says the Ministry has identified that over 1,500 people will benefit from the initiative.

The project is community-centric where villagers will provide raw materials and labor force for the planting of mangroves and vetiver grass.

The Kiwa initiative is administered by the IUCN and is funded by the government of Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the EU.

