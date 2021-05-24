Six communities receive cash assistance

Efforts to safeguard the environment through restoration and rehabilitation has been further boosted.

This has been through cash grants to six communities in Ba.

Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the $1000 cash assistance was provided through the ‘Jobs for Nature Program’.

Dr Reddy says that industrial and poor agricultural activities have degraded natural resources over the years, therefore, environmental restoration is vital for the future generations.

“This program empowers the community groups, community leaders, youth groups to mobilize themselves and their resources to rehabilitate the loss of biodiversity, build resilience amongst the stock of biological resources, to restore nature, to clean up the nature and to create awareness amongst the broader community about the need to protect their resources.”

The Ministry is urging communities to take responsibility for protecting their resources and the government will continue to support and fund them through their various programs such as J-NR.