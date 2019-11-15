Six Chinese Nationals quarantined in Nadi

Six Chinese national have been quarantined in Nadi as a precautioin against the Novel Coronavirus, after getting off a flight from Samoa yesterday evening.

The Ministry of Health confirms their team at the Nadi International Airport received notification from Fiji Airways of six ill Chinese national passengers.

The group were reportedly refused entry into Samoa earlier in the day due to travel restrictions related to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

They had transited through Nadi enroute to Apia yesterday via Hong Kong on flight FJ392. It is not clear if the reportedly ill passengers were medically assessed or noted to be ill while being refused entry into Samoa.

Health staff met the flight upon arrival in Nadi at 5.48pm and the 6 were medically screened, examined by a doctor and assessed, with no fever.

All six are from Fujian province in China and had no history of travel to Wuhan, or Hubei province.

As a precaution, further investigations are underway for one of the passengers, a 71-year-old male, and the group remains under quarantine until they are cleared to fly.

While Fujian province in China has reported 18 confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus, all internationally exported cases to date have had a history of travel to Wuhan in Hubei province- which is the epicenter of the outbreak with over 1000 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry adds that based on the medical examination and history it is not expected that this is a case – however, taking a cautious approach, quarantine is being maintained for all six until further investigation results are available.