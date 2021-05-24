Six businesses were operational at the Ba Central Arcade

The Ba Chamber of Commerce is saddened by the businesses at the Central Arcade that were destroyed by a huge blaze last night.

Secretary Anil Amin says it’s an unfortunate incident that would have added to the suffering that many businesses are going through due to the pandemic.

Amin says most of these owners rely on the business for their livelihood.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Town Council CEO, Priya Singh says out of the eight shops situated at the arcade, six were operational.

Singh says this also includes an SME market.

The National Fire Authority is still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire as investigation continues.

The total cost of damage is yet to be revealed.