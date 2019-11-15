Home

Six arrested for curfew breach

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 6, 2020 11:49 am
Six people were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaches of curfew. [Source: Fiji Police]

Six people were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaches of curfew.

Three individuals were arrested in the Southern Division whereby two were found drunk and loitering in Tacirua and Nabua.

The other case involved a 47-year-old who was traveling without a valid reason.

Two people were arrested in the Nadi Town area for loitering.

In the Eastern Division, a 21-year-old intoxicated man was in Nakasi.

