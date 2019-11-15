Six arrested for curfew breach

Six people were arrested in the last 24 hours for breaches of curfew.

Three individuals were arrested in the Southern Division whereby two were found drunk and loitering in Tacirua and Nabua.

The other case involved a 47-year-old who was traveling without a valid reason.

Two people were arrested in the Nadi Town area for loitering.

In the Eastern Division, a 21-year-old intoxicated man was in Nakasi.