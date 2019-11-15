Six arrested for breaching curfew

Six people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the last 48 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says of the three arrests made in the first 24-hour period, the Southern Division recorded two cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

The lone case recorded in the West involved a 24-year-old electrician who was found drunk in Tavua town.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the two cases in the Southern division involved two men who were found loitering in the Caubati area.

Tudravu says from 11 last night to 4 this morning two cases were recorded in the Southern Division and one in the West.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Lautoka for moving around during curfew hours while two people were arrested in Valelevu.

The two men in their 20s residing in Kinoya were found drunk along Velau Road.