Six arrested for breaching curfew

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 23, 2021 11:10 am

Six people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions in the past 48 hours.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old tertiary student was arrested after he was found drunk and loitering in Valelevu, Nasinu.

The five cases that were recorded from last night until this four this morning include two people who were found drunk in Naitonitoni in Navua.

A man in his 20’s was also found drunk in the Nepani, Nasinu.

Another 40-year-old man from Nepani was also arrested after he was found hiding beside a flower garden.

In the West, a 23-year-old man was found drunk and loitering in Lautoka.

 

