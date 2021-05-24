sinkhole repaired as road opens to motorists 

King’s road opened this morning as the Fiji roads authority has completed repairs to the sinkhole near the 4 miles bridge.
WAF stated yesterday that a large amount of time was spent to safely navigate between buried utility services which are laid above the wastewater trunk main.
The Authority says they received a lot of support and guidance from the Fiji Roads Authority, Telecom Fiji Limited, and Energy Fiji Limited teams.
