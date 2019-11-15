Single mothers among the worst affected in COVID-19 aftermath

Food security has become an evident challenge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with high unemployment.

Non-government Organization, International Needs Fiji says among the many Fijians that have been affected, single mothers have been among the worst with their small and micro businesses unable to earn a revenue.

Solo Mums Project Coordinator Esita Karanavatu says they’ve had to change tactics from teaching economic empowerment courses for single mothers to instead trying to help put food on their table.

“So there were adversely affected and with these packs, food security is the main issue right now. A lot of people are looking for food, especially with our Mums. I mean they were already from informal settlements, struggling to survive so with this COVID-19, it’s like just worsen the situation.”

The French government yesterday handed over 200 military food ration packs to the NGO with each box expected to feed a family between three to four days.

Karanavatu says the assistance will make a significant difference to a number of single mums.