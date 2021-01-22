Single mother shares harrowing experience

For single mother, Raijeli Raniduviya saving her children from the impacts of TC Ana was the first priority.

Raniduviya who is currently taking shelter at Sila Central Secondary School in Nausori says her house was blown away at the height of TC Ana.

She adds that they are struggling for food as their ration is running out.

Article continues after advertisement

Raniduviya says her children will need to go back to school when the times comes however all their stationery has also been damaged.

“Bring my kids together there was rain and they were all wet so I had to cover them with what I still have because all the clothes and everything are wet.”

While waiting for Police assistance during the cyclone Raniduviya used clothes and bedsheets to cover her children from the rain.