Singh seeks Australian investment for Rairaki Sugar Mill revival

[Source: Ministry of Sugar Industry/ Facebook]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh is considering bringing investors from Australia on board to partner in reviving the Rairaki Sugar Mill.

He highlighted this during a meeting with Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires to Fiji, Stuart Watts, at the Ministry of Multi–Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry.

The Minister also discussed gaining insights into Australia’s railway systems and farm mechanization.

Singh relayed that the Ministry is keen to learn from Australia’s sugar industry in areas such as ethanol production, co-generation, and refined sugar.

Meanwhile, Watts highlighted that the long-term sustainability of the Australian sugar industry is due to structural changes and exploring diversification in the sugar market.