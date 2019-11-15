Singh says Freesoul Real Estate did not meet condition

Director of Environment Sandeep Singh has told the court that Freesoul Real Estate Development (Fiji) PTE Ltd failed to meet 20 conditions in the Environmental Impact Assessment.

Singh was giving evidence in the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday and said she issued a prohibition notice in April last year because of this and ordered for the company to stop work on dry land on Wacia on Malolo Island.

She says of the 55 conditions that were to be met by Freesoul not even half were met.

The company is charged with one count of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

It’s alleged the developer carried out work on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

Singh also informed the court that environmental officers may have overlooked the EIA submitted by the company.

This, as she says in the screening process only the land called Wacia, was discussed, however, when the EIA which was submitted has both Wacia and Qalilawa.

Sigh told the court the company was should have made amendments to the screening process and the EIA report to include Qalilawa however, this was not done and the work was continuing.

She adds that after the prohibition notice was given in April, the land called Qalilawa was then transferred to the company in June.

Qalilawa was initially leased by Natadola Enterprises Ltd and the Magistrate has questioned if maybe Natadola Enterprises Ltd has submitted an EIA on behalf of Freesoul.

The trial continues today.