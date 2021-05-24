Singh challenges “no jab, no job” policy in court again

Another constitutional challenge against the “no jab, no job” policy was called today at the Lautoka High Court.

Lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh had filed the application on the 8th of this month and the matter was called this morning.

Singh filed the application on behalf of former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Senior Investigator Vasiti Toga.

He is arguing that the “no jab, no job” policy goes against the constitution.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar told Singh that all documents for the case would need to be filed by tomorrow.

The respondent in this matter the Minister for Employment and Attorney General’s Office, will file their documents on the 17th of next month.

The matter will be called again on the 2nd of December.

Last month, the Civil High Court had struck out the constitutional redress filed by Singh on the no jab no job policy after he was late to court.