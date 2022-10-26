Singapore keen to further support Fiji

Yogesh Karan[left] with Her Excellency Mary Seet-Cheng [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Over 1000 Fijian officials have benefitted from Singapore’s partnership with Fiji through the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

This is mainly in education and skills development courses in finance, public administration, and economic development programmes, amongst others.

Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan highlighted this while meeting with Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Fiji and Ambassador to the Pacific Islands Forum, Her Excellency Mary Seet-Cheng at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headquarters in Suva on Monday.

Cheng informed Karan that Singapore is keen to further support Fiji in establishing a regional development cooperation programme for the Pacific.

Karan took the opportunity to thank High Commissioner Mary Seet-Cheng for her recent assistance in organizing the “Singapore Protocol-Diplomacy Training” for Fijian senior officials, held in Fiji, in July this year.

Singapore’s support to Fiji in times of need, particularly in national rebuilding efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic; cyclones relief efforts and post-disaster recovery in 2020.

The discussions also focused on cooperation in tackling climate change and partnership in the lead-up to the COP27 in Egypt and beyond in line with the Paris Agreement. Prospects for economic cooperation in shared priorities, mainly trade, investment, tourism, Information, and Communications Technology (ICT), and digital connectivity were also outlined at the meeting.

The High Commissioner will also visit other Pacific Island nations to see how best Singapore will be able to support the region, in the post-pandemic era.