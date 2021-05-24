Singapore donates to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 fight

Two shipping containers of relief items including N95 masks and hand sanitizers were donated to Fiji by the Singaporean government.

Supplied through the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, the items are to assist Fiji in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

Singapore’s Non-Resident High Commissioner to Fiji, Mary Seet-Cheng, says it’s a small token of their help to share the challenges of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know we have been through difficult times, both countries all of us. In fact, going through COVID, ups and downs and we try in the best possible way, in our small way to help other countries go through their difficulties.”

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the surgical masks and hand sanitizers will go a long way in assisting the frontliners.

Singapore’s open-source code enabled Digital Fiji’s careFIJI system, helping save Fijian lives from COVID-19.