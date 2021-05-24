Home

News

Silence worries Tongans in Fiji

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 5:05 am
The eruption of the underwater Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano. [Source: 1news]

It’s been four days since Tongans living in Fiji last heard from their families following the eruption of the underwater Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano.

So far, two people are believed to have died from the destructive volcanic eruption as relevant authorities work around the clock to repair communication cables on the island nation.

Beatrice Tuo, a Tongan student at the University of the South Pacific, says the silence and uncertainty are becoming unbearable for them and they long to hear the voices of their loved ones.

“Right now we’re panicking because we haven’t contacted them (our families)”

Lavenia Manu, who is originally from Tonga but has been in Fiji for over three decades, says it is truly a devastating experience.

“It really hurts because I haven’t heard from my family in Tonga and my grandchildren in Tonga as well.”

The impact of this event was felt as far as the USA, with world-renowned volcanologists saying that early data suggests this eruption is the biggest to be recorded globally in 30 years.

Meanwhile another USP Tongan student, Anna Jane Lagi, says she is choosing to be optimistic as they deal with one of the most dangerous and destructive eruptions recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We are very aware of the true danger that is lurking behind all this good news, but we chose to be hopeful and to hold on to the good news that comes.”

These Tongans are homesick and wish to be with their families during this difficult time.

Communications in Tonga are likely to be down for at least the next two weeks, and many families here can only pray for the welfare of their loved ones.

