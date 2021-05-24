Home

News

Silana village works on waste management

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 15, 2022 12:05 pm

Waste management is one of the major focus for Silana villagers in Dawasamu, Tailevu.

Dawasamu District representative, Sanaila Rokotuivuna says this has enabled villages in the district to protect their village from illegal dumping of rubbish.

It also prevents diseases that can occur when rubbish is piled up in the village.

“Waste management is a major challenge for us especially in a i-Taukei setting where we think we can dump our rubbish anywhere. In Silana today, we have special allocated bins for different types of rubbish and this allows us to properly manage our rubbish and recycle them if we can. Nine villages are currently making use of this initiative through the help of NGOs. I have also been to the North to raise awareness on waste management.”

Rokotuivuna says the waste management initiative began in 2016 and is now expanding to nearby villages and communities.

He is urging every Fijian to help in the fight against climate change by properly disposing of their rubbish and helping keep our environment safe.

