Sikituru villagers grateful of assistance

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Village Headman of Sikituru in Nadi, Samuela Malua has praised the efforts of the Government in getting the Nadi River further dredged.

Malua says the villagers are grateful for this intervention as for decades they have been suffering due to flooding.

According to Malua, whenever there is continuous rain, water from the river would spill out, causing flood waters to reach all the homes in the village.

Article continues after advertisement

He says just recently, a few families have had to relocate due to this ongoing threat.

“Today we are very happy that Government has come down to dredge our river and will be helpful for the village when the flood comes it will reduce the water that will come to the village.”

More than 600 people live in Sikituru Village which is situated close to the Nadi Riverbank.