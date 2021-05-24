Home

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi around Fiji

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 3:45 pm
the Baisakhi celebration in Samabula Gurudwara [Source: ICCR Suva/Twitter]

Today marks a significant occasion for the Sikh community as they mark their new year and pray for prosperity and a good harvest.

While officiating at the Baisakhi celebration in Samabula Gurudwara, Minister for Heritage and Arts Premila Kumar highlighted that festivals and religious celebrations play a crucial role in nation-building as celebrations related to culture and tradition have become an important part of our lives.

She says Fiji has a total of five Gurudwara and along with conducting prayers, they also serve food to the needy and help in building a knowledge-based society.

Article continues after advertisement

She also acknowledged the contribution of the Sikh community in Fiji.

“The Sikh community of Fiji has also made a significant contribution to education to build a knowledge-based society. It owns and manages two kindergartens, three primary schools, and two secondary schools”.

Head Priest of Samabula Gurudwara Sandeep Singh says the celebration signifies a good harvest.

“We remember this day as the creation of Khalsa, and in some parts of India, farmers also celebrate this day as they start harvesting their crops so they show their gratitude, their thanks to the god for having nice crops”.

After two years, people are seen visiting Gurudwara with families and friends to celebrate by taking part in a three-day prayer session.

