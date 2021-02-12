Nephrologist refutes Health Minister’s claim

The Health Minister says various assistance was provided to local Nephrologist Dr Amrish Krishnan to pursue his study in Taranaki, New Zealand.

He made the comments after Dr Krishnan tweeted that his nephrology training in NZ was not on a government scholarship but was on a paid registrar position in New Zealand.

Dr Krishnan took to social media yesterday after his name was brought up in Parliament during the end of week statement on dialysis by NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

He also tweeted that most of what Qereqeretabua had said in parliament was spot on.

He went on to say that he saddened that good man like Dr Waqainabete are repeatedly fed false information from subordinates.

While responding to Qereqeretabua’s end of the week statement in parliament, the Health Minister said that Dr Amrish Krishnan was sent across, he was trained by Fiji Government scholarship and he got his Masters.

He said he was a Medical Superintendent when they supported him to go for training in Taranaki.

He further said that this Government supported his training and after returning indicated that he wanted to go into private practice.

When asked by FBC News, Dr Waqainabete says the Government had supported Dr Krishnan with his Masters in Medicine and they also provided various assistance.

“Including the Government giving him a scholarship to do Masters in Medicine followed by a government’s recommendation letter that allowed him to be able to go across to New Zealand, a support letter and have that training in New Zealand.”

The Minister adds they have provided similar assistance to other Fijians who are pursuing their medical studies overseas.

He adds the Government has made significant investment in nephrology services in the country.

Dr Waqainabete says this includes securing an Australian nephrologist and a local nephrologist who has had overseas training as well.